Square lets employees work from home permanently

San Francisco tech-company Square is now allowing employees to work from home permanently.

CEO Jack Dorsey said on Monday that he would allow people to work remotely even after the COVID-19 shelter-in-place orders end.

Earlier this year, Square opened a new office in downtown Oakland, relocating hundreds of employees. The company said some employees will still be required to go into the office.

The announcement comes just a week after Dorsey's other company, Twitter gave its employees that same option.

Dorsey said he wants staff to be able to work where they feel creative and most productive.