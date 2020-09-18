Stabbing closes Warm Springs BART station, suspect in custody
FREMONT, Calif. - Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred on a BART train Friday afternoon, the transit agency said.
The incident happened around noon at the Warm Springs Station in Fremont.
Authorities did not provide information on what led up to the incident but said a man was injured and a suspect is in custody.
The Warm Springs Station is closed and trains are only running through the station, not stopping.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.