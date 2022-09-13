Staff member at Vallejo High shot after breaking up fight outside school, police say

article

A staff member at Vallejo High School was shot Tuesday afternoon after breaking up a fight outside campus, police said.

According to the Vallejo Police Department, officers responded to the area around 3:54 p.m. and determined that several students had been fighting with an unknown group when a staff member intervened and broke up the squabble.

"Some of the involved subjects fled the area in a dark-colored sedan while shooting back towards the remaining group," the police department said in a news release.

As a result, the staff member was struck by at least one bullet and suffered a non-life-threatening injury, authorities said. He was taken to a local hospital.

Authorities said the school was placed on lockdown, but it was later lifted after the area was rendered safe.

At the time of the altercation and shooting, there was a college fair and three classes in session. There were also 200 student-athletes on campus.

Officers are working to determine a motive and the circumstances leading up to the incident.

School administrators said Vallejo High will be open on Wednesday,