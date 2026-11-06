San Francisco announces $12 million plan to improve safety near Mission District trouble spots

The Brief San Francisco is increasing nighttime police patrols near the 16th and 24th Street BART stations, with additional sheriff's deputies and support from the CHP. The city announced $12.25 million in public and private funding for safety improvements, including $9.25 million from Crankstart and $3 million from the state.



City leaders are stepping up police patrols around two troubled BART stations in the Mission District as part of a broader $12.25 million plan to improve public safety, expand community services and address longstanding concerns from residents and businesses.

Private sector funding and public safety

Mayor Daniel Lurie and Supervisor Jackie Fielder announced the initiative Friday, outlining a combination of immediate law enforcement measures and longer-term investments around the 16th and 24th Street BART stations.

For people who rely on the stations, safety has long been a concern.

"I don't think it's particularly safe. Mostly, that's not because people are getting mugged or something like that, but there are mentally ill people, there are drug-using people at all times. I would say my wife doesn't come to the 16th Street BART at night and walk home. She just won't do that," said Bill Maggs, a San Francisco resident.

Under the plan, the San Francisco Police Department is adding officers for evening operations around the BART plazas. Sheriff's deputies are also being deployed at night along Mission Street between 16th and 24th streets for the next six months.

Additionally, 16 California Highway Patrol officers have begun a 60-day deployment to support law enforcement efforts citywide.

For some BART riders, the increased police presence is welcome news.

"Definitely after 9, 10 o'clock, it can be a little suspect trying to get on the BART to get home, so it could definitely probably mean that we're coming out here a little more often or at least BARTing home more often, and it's a little bit safer, so that's exciting," said Aliya Khan, who visits San Francisco from Concord for events.

The increased enforcement is part of a broader plan supported by $12.25 million in public and private funding.

The investment includes $9.25 million from Crankstart, a philanthropic organization, and $3 million in state funding secured by Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel.

The money will support expanded civilian ambassador coverage, improved lighting, public safety technology and upgrades around nearby Marshall Elementary School.

The school improvements include fencing, murals, landscaping and a dedicated Spanish-speaking community ambassador to help families during school arrival and dismissal times.

Marshall Elementary Principal Noah Ingber and San Francisco Unified School District Superintendent Maria Su welcomed the investment, emphasizing the importance of ensuring students and families feel safe traveling to and from school.

Residents worry enforcement could shift problems to nearby streets

While residents welcomed the announcement, some questioned whether increased enforcement would produce lasting change.

Paul De Mello, who regularly passes through the 16th Street BART station, said conditions in the neighborhood have fluctuated over the years.

"I'm hopeful. I've definitely seen it go up and down over many years," said De Mello. "I feel like sometimes there's a kind of an illegal market right when I get out of the train, and that doesn't feel right. I don't like having to go through that. It doesn't feel safe."

Some longtime residents believe previous crackdowns in the Tenderloin and South of Market neighborhoods have pushed drug activity and street disorder into the Mission.

"As the defined zone that the mayor set up for the Tenderloin and SoMa, people have moved out of there. They've moved over here, but the Mission, it really goes up and goes down so much. In 25 years. I've seen every possible change," said Maggs.

Residents also worry that increased enforcement at the BART plazas could simply push illegal activity onto smaller residential side streets.

Lurie acknowledged those concerns in his announcement.

"Moving the problem from one block to the next isn't good enough — this community deserves concrete steps that will make a real difference," said Lurie in a press release.

Fielder said her office has spent more than a year advocating for additional community ambassadors and improvements to the BART plazas.

The city also plans to expand nighttime street outreach and cleaning services.

Still, some residents and visitors say enforcement must be paired with services that address the underlying causes of street disorder.

"It probably will make people around here feel safer, and I do feel that I, since I'm a healthcare provider in public health, I would love to see investment and also ways to help those who are desperate enough to engage in these kinds of behaviors through social services and all that. But I am acknowledging that's a longer-term goal," said Kelly Pratt of Oakland.

While the additional law enforcement presence is immediate, other improvements, including lighting upgrades and expanded ambassador coverage, could take a few months as the city works through grant applications and implementation.

Betty Yu is a KTVU FOX 2 reporter. Follow her on Instagram and X at @bett_yu.