Staff member from Gov. Newsom's office tests positive for COVID-19

A staff member from California Governor Gavin Newsom's office has tested positive for COVID-19 this week, a governor's office spokesperson says.

The governor did not come into contact with the staff member and according to the spokesperson, the individual in question did not come into direct contact with anyone from the governor's office for more than 15 minutes.

Newsom's office is working with the Sacramento County public health department on this case. The staff member tested positive on Tuesday.

The governor's office said they have implemented several protocols to mitigate spread of the novel coronavirus among its staff who have been physically present throughout the pandemic. They include in-person meetings that have been converted to conference calls, a no questions asked remote work policy and reduced seating capacity in meeting rooms for in-person meetings that cannot be done remotely.

Due to privacy laws, the governor's office did not disclose the location where the employee worked.