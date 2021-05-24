Standoff with person involved in domestic dispute ends without injury in Santa Clara

A person involved in a domestic dispute was taken into Santa Clara police custody just before midnight on Monday after a standoff that lasted nearly nine hours.

Police had sent in an armored rescue vehicle about 3:35 p.m. to the 1400 block of Agnew Street near an Oracle building.

SkyFox flew over the scene showing negotiators trying to coax the person to come out of what appeared to be a long trailer.

By 10:45 p.m. police said they "made contact with select residents for temporary evacuation of their residences as a safety precaution."

The standoff was over at 11:45 p.m.

Police did not detail what happened or identify the person.