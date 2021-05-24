Expand / Collapse search

Standoff with person involved in domestic dispute ends without injury in Santa Clara

By KTVU staff
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Santa Clara
KTVU FOX 2

Person taken into Santa Clara police custody after standoff

After a lengthy standoff, a person was taken into Santa Clara police custody

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - A person involved in a domestic dispute was taken into Santa Clara police custody just before midnight on Monday after a standoff that lasted nearly nine hours. 

Police had sent in an armored rescue vehicle about 3:35 p.m. to the 1400 block of Agnew Street near an Oracle building. 

SkyFox flew over the scene showing negotiators trying to coax the person to come out of what appeared to be a long trailer. 

By 10:45 p.m. police said they "made contact with select residents for temporary evacuation of their residences as a safety precaution." 

The standoff was over at 11:45 p.m.

Police did not detail what happened or identify the person. 