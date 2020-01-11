Stanford Blood Center has critical need for all blood types

article

The Stanford Blood Center is asking Bay Area residents to donate blood to any nearby center, as supplies are at critically low levels.

All blood types are needed and the center reported Friday that type O positive and type O negative inventories are down to only a one-day supply.

There may not be enough to fill all hospital requests, center officials said.

"All it takes is about an hour of your time, and you can help save the lives of up to three patients with a single donation," said SBC spokesperson Ross Coyle.

Residents who would like to donate should be in good health with no cold or flu symptoms. They are also advised to eat well, drink fluids and present a photo ID when they go to donate.

Donors are encouraged to make an appointment at one of three donation center locations in Campbell, Menlo Park, or Mountain View. They can also look into blood drives that take place in Los Gatos, Palo Alto, San Jose and Stanford.

Any appointments can be made online at stanfordbloodcenter.org or can call (888) 723-7831.