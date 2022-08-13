Stanford police investigating on-campus rape near a dorm

The Department of Public Safety at Stanford University is investigating a rape they say happened near an on-campus dorm.

According to a Community Crime Alert sent out by the university, the crime happened at approximately 5:00 p.m. on August 9 in a parking lot near Wilbur Hall.

Officials say they are looking for an adult male, but did not give any identifying information.

Stanford DPS is asking anyone who may have information about this crime to call Stanford DPS at 650-723-9633.