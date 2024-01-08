Stanford searches for a new President as college leaders come under more scrutiny

Stanford University is preparing to hire a new president at a time when university leaders across the country are facing a high level of scrutiny. Stanford’s last president resigned after charges of plagiarism and now the search for a new leader is under way.

The school’s last president, Marc Tessier Lavigne, resigned last year after the veracity of papers he wrote were called into question.

"So, I think this is really a time for university presidents to return to some bold leadership," said Larry Kamer, Crisis Communications Manager and Founder of The Kamer Group.

Presidents from Harvard and the University of Pennsylvania also resigned after testifying before congress about antisemitism on campus and facing backlash.

"I think what you’re seeing is people losing their jobs because they have not navigated those political waters as adeptly as they have their academic careers," said Kamer.

Stanford is currently under the leadership of interim president, Richard Saller. Students supporting Israel and Palestine have also been camped out on campus in protest since the Gaza war began and students want the issues addressed now and by the incoming President.

"Somebody that stands up for what is right in all circumstances. That has been clearly lacking at Stanford recently," said Kevin Feigelis, a Stanford PhD student.

"We would also like leadership to support increasing the robustness of Arab Studies here. We don’t have an Arab Studies program, and we should", said Draper Dayton, a Stanford junior.

Stanford is also under investigation by the Dept. of Justice concerning antisemitism and Islamophobia. Some students say better communication and maintaining Stanford’s standards is what they expect from the university’s next leader.

"I would like to feel seen and heard, especially a low-income, first generation student. More resources for us, stuff like that," said Lillibeth, a Stanford sophomore.

"I feel like Stanford sometimes tends to be delayed in certain situations. It should be more of a priority, especially with a lot of things that happen on campus," said Allison, a Stanford sophomore.

Kamer says that he believes Stanford's next President should be prepared to make decisions that will upset some people and to show students that what happens on campus is important to the world around them.