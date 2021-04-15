Expand / Collapse search

Stanford tests Pfizer vaccine on children 5 and younger

By KTVU staff
Stanford
Stanford enrolls children in vaccine study

PALO ALTO, Calif. - New tests are underway at the Stanford School of Medicine on giving the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to children 5 and younger. 

Video provided by Stanford on Wednesday shows volunteers as young as 2 years old during phase one of this trial.

During the study, three doses of the vaccine will be tested for safety and how the children handle it.

Later this spring, there will be a larger study on children between 5 and 12 years old. 