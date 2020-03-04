Starbucks stops accepting customers' reusable cups due to coronavirus

article

The coronavirus may force a change to your morning routine. In an effort to help stop the spread of COVID-19, Starbucks says it will stop accepting customers' personal cups at its stores for the time being.

The company has been encouraging people to bring reusable mugs in order to reduce waste, but out of abundance of caution, they will only use disposable cups.

Starbucks will still give customers who bring their own containers a ten-cent discount, but they won't use their cups.