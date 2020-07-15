State grants Alameda County permission to open outdoor dining, Oakland Zoo

article

Alameda County on Wednesday was granted a special variance, or permission, by the state of California to allow outdoor dining and the Oakland Zoo to reopen, the health department announced.

To comply with the variance, customer eating at outdoor restaurants must wear a mask at all times except "during the physical act of eating or drinking," the county said.

Still, Alameda County remains on a state monitoring list because of a rising number of coronavirus cases, meaning that all indoor worship services and indoor malls must closed.

The board of supervisors had not asked for this permission in May, when every other Bay Area county had asked for one.

Wilma Chan, the supervisor for District 3, previously told KTVU that the county did not feel it was reasonable to ask for a variance with rising COVID-19 cases in the last several weeks. However, the supervisors changed their minds, realizing that they needed this state approval, and requested it from the state on Tuesday.

The holdup had meant that the zoo had to remain closed, though San Francisco's zoo could open, and that many restaurants which wanted to offer outdoor dining were either put in limbo, didn't open at all, or opened in apparent defiance of the rule.

Advertisement

Juan Alcaraz, owner of French Dips in Livermore, kept offering outdoor dining, knowing that he was technically out of compliance, and the confusion was bad for business.

“Our weekend was horrible,” Alcaraz said. “We went so down on sales. We got a lot of people calling and asking if we were open.”

KTVU's Allie Rasmus and Cristina Rendon contributed to this report.