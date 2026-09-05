Labor Day weekend beach goers urged to be cautious amid dangerous conditions

The Brief A Beach Hazards Statement remains in effect through Monday. The National Weather Service issued the alert due to an increased risk of powerful rip currents and unpredictable sneaker waves that can surge much farther up the shore than expected. Officials are urging Labor Day weekend beach goers along the San Francisco coastline to exercise extreme caution.



Officials are urging Labor Day weekend beach goers along the San Francisco coastline to exercise extreme caution as a Beach Hazards Statement remains in effect through Monday.

Rip current risk

Dig deeper:

The National Weather Service issued the alert due to an increased risk of powerful rip currents and unpredictable sneaker waves that can surge much farther up the shore than expected.

"A sneaker wave can literally come out of anywhere," said Capt. Jonathan Baxter of the San Francisco Fire Department. "That is why they are called sneaker waves, and they can pull anyone, even a grown adult, into the ocean."

Officials cautioned that danger extends beyond those entering the ocean. Recent months have seen several incidents where sneaker waves swept up visitors who were standing on dry sand.

Staying safe near the water

What you can do:

Fire officials recommend staying well back from the shoreline and never turning your back on the ocean.

For those planning to enter the water or navigate nearby waterways, officials urge the following safety measures:

Swim with a partner: Never go into the water alone, and ensure someone on shore is actively watching.

Carry safety gear: Keep a flotation device on hand and a signaling tool, such as a whistle.

Know the distress signal: Wave both arms above your head to signal for help if caught in a current.

Equip vessels properly: Boaters should carry sufficient life jackets for all passengers, signaling devices, and a two-way radio to call for help.

What they're saying:

Dave Merril has been surfing for 30 years, and told KTVU the waves start to swell in the fall and winter months.

"This is the time of the year that the waves start to get bigger, so my son and I have been surfing a lot," Merrill said. You

He added that he still enters the water with caution even when the waves are enticing.

"Paddle, be aware of the other surfers in the water, duck dive when I need to go under a wave… you get used to the ocean after enough time," Merrill said.