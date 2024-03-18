Steph and Ayesha Curry cheer on runners at Oakland marathon

Warriors superstar Steph Curry and his wife, Ayesha, were spotted on Sunday cheering on runners at the Oakland marathon.

Steph Curry was high-fiving participants and using a megaphone to shout encouragement.

The Curry's foundation, Eat Learn Play, was an official beneficiary of the marathon.

The Oakland marathon hosted runners from around the world who ran around Lake Merritt and through downtown. The route included a trip near the Bay Bridge.

Eight thousand people participated, 20 percent more than last year.



