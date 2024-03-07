Steph and Ayesha Curry godparents to Lindsay Lohan's son

article

Lindsay Lohan recently opened up about her close bond with cookbook author and entrepreneur Ayesha Curry and Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Lohan shared that Ayesha and Steph Curry are godparents to her son Luai, whom she shares with her husband Bader Shamma.

Ayesha Curry, expecting her fourth child, co-stars alongside Lohan in the upcoming Netflix film, Irish Wish. The duo has been out and about promoting the film, with Lohan gushing about her son and motherhood while on the promo trail.

Lohan told Fallon on Tuesday that she met Ayesha Curry through her husband's friend, chef Michael Mina. Mina and Curry teamed up to create International Smoke, with locations in San Francisco and Las Vegas.

"We were in Dubai and Michael Mina kept saying to Bader, he was like, ‘You need to introduce Lindsay and Ayesha. I need them to meet,’" the Mean Girls star said to Fallon.

"She happened to be coming to Dubai, and we met, and we just clicked, right off the bat," Lohan explained.

The Currys, who skillfully balance parenthood and demanding careers, proudly embrace their role as godparents.

Following last month's game against the Atlanta Hawks, Curry handed Lohan and her husband an autographed jersey with "To Luai" and "Your godparents love you!" written on the back.