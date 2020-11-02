Steph Curry shows up at Oakland voting site to get out the vote

Many voters at one early polling site in Oakland were greeted with a big surprise.

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry was at the team's old practice facility above the Oakland convention center this weekend.

He turned up to thank voters and volunteers for participating in the election and encourage people who have not cast their votes yet to take advantage of their opportunity.

"We're down to the wire," Curry said. "If you haven't gone out and voted by mail or in person yet, you still have time. If you live in Alameda county, you can come down here to our old practice facility, right in downtown Oakland. If you're in Alameda County, you can register so you can vote, this is a great place. So make sure your vote is counted and your voice is heard."

The team's former practice site is located at 1011 Broadway in downtown Oakland.

It will be open Monday and Tuesday for people who want to vote or drop off ballots.

Advertisement

Curry wasn't the only Warriors great out in force to get out the vote.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr cast his vote, then spent some of his own time Saturday morning greeting others who visited the ballot drop-off location at Chase Center in San Francisco, the Warriors' new stadium.

Kerr handed out blue, Warriors-themed “I Voted” stickers, posed for photos with fans, stood in for selfies and talked some basketball, too.

“It’s just a good way for us as a company, as a team, an organization, to remind people we’re not just a basketball team. We’re hopefully an asset to the community and we want to be able to help people, and hopefully win a bunch of games in the process and keep everybody entertained, but we'd like to think that we're an important part of the community," Kerr said. “And we need to prove that by doing things like this.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.