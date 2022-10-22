Steph and Ayesha Curry's former East Bay home listed for $8.9 million: photos

article

The custom-built home for Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry and wife Ayesha was listed for $8.9 million this week, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The Currys built the home in 2018, and it was sold in 2019 for $6.4 million in an off-market deal, according to the report.

The 8,163-square-foot mansion boasts 6 bedrooms, 8½ baths, and a floating staircase. The living area soars with 30-foot ceilings, and the kitchen has dual islands.

Photo credit: Redfin

Photo credit: Redfin

Photo credit: Redfin

Sitting on 1.35 acres, the estate has 7-car garage and a state-of-the-art home theater. The backyard features an outdoor kitchen and a $250,000 custom garden, according to Redfin.

The Currys reportedly bought a $31 million home in Atherton in 2019, which is now their main residence.

