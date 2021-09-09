Stephen and Ayesha Curry bring colorful bus filled with food, books to Oakland

A colorful bus filled with healthy food and books is headed to Oakland, thanks to Stephen and Ayesha Curry.

Over the next year, the "bus for books, food, and play" will bring 50,000 meals from more than 25 Oakland restaurants to families in the area.

It will also host community events such as health screenings and youth sports clinics.

The Currys have long been a generous part of the Bay Area community.

In 2019, during the Warriors' move to San Francisco, they announced a new foundation to help Oakland youth called "Eat, Learn, Play."

A few months ago they surprised one local restaurant struggling to survive during the pandemic with $25,000.

Advertisement

SEE ALSO: Steph and Ayesha Curry give Bay Area restaurant $25K surprise