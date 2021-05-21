Stern Grove Festival will resume free in-person outdoor concerts -- with modifications

A summer San Francisco tradition will return, as the Stern Grove Festival announced Thursday that it plans to welcome back live, in-person concerts to the outdoor venue.

Organizers say they hope to release the 2021 festival lineup in the coming weeks.

"It feels really gratifying that we're bringing something to back to the Bay Area, that people value so much," said Bob Fielder, the Stern Grove Festival Executive Director.

In the past, the festival has typically drawn more than 10,000 people every weekend to Stern Grove, but this year there will be major changes to keep people healthy and safe as the city eases out of the pandemic.

"Although the shows will still be free, people will need to make a reservation in advance," said Fiedler, "To start the season, we're required to keep people distanced, so people will still need to wear masks, and we are spacing people in physically distanced pods made up of either four people or six people."

Fiedler says capacity will be limited initially to 15%, or 1,700 people for the first concerts starting June 20.

"People will still be able to eat and drink while they're in their pods for the food that they bring the food and drinks that they bring, because as you know, for being there, we do have something of a picnic culture and that's half of the fun," said Fiedler.

For fans of the festival, news of its reopening is music to their ears.

"I think it's really great. I think people will really enjoy that," said Gina Choi, a San Francisco resident, "I think it will be really nice for the community to have a space to get back together."

"To have that be outdoors and local and free. It will be really exciting for it to come back," said one resident named Zoe.

Some say they agree with the gradual reopening.

"Once we have herd immunity, I hope things will be back to normal, but we have to go into that very carefully," said Karl Riauba of San Francisco.

Along with Stern Grove, the music festival Outside Lands also is planning for a live festival in Golden Gate Park at the end of October.

SF Jazz had planned to be all virtual, but spokesman Marshall Lamm says now they are preparing for live events as soon as June 17th as part of the 2021 San Francisco Jazz Festival.

Brian Wachhorst is a musician and CEO of the San Francisco Booking Agency. He says calls suddenly have been coming in over the past few months to book musicians, a welcome surge after a devastating 2020.

"It just looks like we're going to have a decent year this year and it's badly needed," said Wachhorst.

"We feel really excited to get some of those people back to work again," said Fiedler, "Everything about this year has been a challenge, but, boy, I think, once those first notes ring out from the stage on the opening weekend, it will all be worth it."

The Stern Grove Festival plans a new feature this year, with all concerts live-streamed for people who can't get a reservation.

