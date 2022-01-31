Stockton firefighter shot and killed while responding to a fire

A Stockton firefighter was fatally shot while responding to a fire Monday morning.

City officials said fire crews were putting out a dumpster fire in the area of Aurora St. and Washington St. shortly after 5 a.m., when a gunman opened fire, hitting Captain Vidal "Max" Fortuna. The 47-year-old firefighter was rushed to a hospital and later died from his injuries.

A suspect was arrested at the scene, police said.

Stockton firefighters gathered at a press conference where officials announced that a captain in the fire department was fatally shot while responding to a fire on Jan. 31, 2022.

At a press conference, Stockton Fire Chief Richard Edwards said Fortuna was a 21-year veteran of the department.

Police said the investigation was ongoing and city officials released few other details about the case.

News of the fallen firefighter sent shock waves through many fire agencies.

The Alameda County Fire Department expressed its sorrow and condolences, saying, "Terrible news coming from the @stocktonfire family. Our hearts, thoughts, and prayers go out to the members of the Stockton Fire Department and more importantly to the Stockton Fire Captain who was tragically shot and killed this morning. God Bless you and your family."