Stockton police have 'major announcement' in serial killer case

Stockton police said they have a major announcement about the serial killer case they have been investigating.

Chief Stanley McFadden, City Manager Harry Black, and Mayor Kevin Lincoln said they will be holding a news conference at police headquarters 3 p.m. Saturday to reveal their new findings.

Their investigation has recently linked the fatal shootings of six men and the wounding of one woman in Northern California to potentially one serial killer.

The crimes go back more than a year, police said.

Authorities revealed five men in Stockton had been slain in recent months, ambushed and shot to death alone in the dark. Two additional cases last year — a man’s death in Oakland and the non-fatal shooting of a woman in Stockton — had allegedly been tied to those killings.