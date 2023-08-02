Stockton police sergeant shot, suspect in custody

A Stockton police sergeant was shot while on duty early Wednesday morning, the Stockton Police Department announced. The suspect in the shooting is now in custody, authorities said.

Sunthawon "Benny" Savon, 20, of Stockton, was taken into custody in connection with the shooting and an earlier carjacking, according to Stockton police.

The shooting took place near Kentfield Road and Gateway Court in Stockton around 3 a.m. Police had asked residents to avoid the area.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A stockton police sergeant was shot while on duty on August 2, 2023. Photo: KCRA From: KTVU FOX 2

The sergeant, whose name was not given, is listed in stable condition, Stockton police said, adding that the department is investigating the incident.

The shooting happened after officers responded to a call about a carjacking in the 700 block of Bedlow Drive. They found a 69-year-old man who was injured and he was taken to a hospital.

The stolen vehicle was found by the police sergeant in the area of Coventry Drive and Hillsboro Way.

After a short pursuit, the driver eventually stopped the car at Gateway Court and Kentfield Road, got out and allegedly shot at the sergeant, police said. The gunfire hit the sergeant in the chest and shoulder area.

Savon was booked into San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of crimes that include attempted murder and carjacking.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

