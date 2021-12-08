Stockton police shoot and kill man who they say opened fire at police station lot

Stockton police have shot and killed a man who they say opened fire at a police department building parking lot on Wednesday.

According to a post on social media from around 10 p.m., Stockton police said the incident happened sometime this evening at the Stockton Police Department Operations Building at 22 E. Market Street.

They said their preliminary investigation indicates a man arrived at the front lot of the department's parking lot and began shooting a gun. Several officers fired back. The man was pronounced deceased by medics. Stockton police only said that "all officers are OK," in their post.

There was no mention of video evidence either from police-worn body cameras or possible surveillance cameras from the department's parking lot.

A multi-agency investigation is underway, according to police. They said they would release more details when available.

This is a breaking news story.