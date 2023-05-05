Stockton professor accused of 'trafficking' child sex abuse photos

A university professor in Stockton has been indicted for allegedly trafficking images of child sex abuse, federal prosecutors said.

Officials said University of the Pacific professor Rodger Githens intended to meet up with a 7-year-old for "sexual purposes."

Githens, who lives in West Sacramento, spoke to an undercover FBI agent who pretended to offer his niece back in March, prosecutors with the Eastern District of California claim. Githens and the agent used Grindr and Telegram to exchange messages, according to authorities.

In their conversations, Githens repeatedly discussed traveling to Fresno to meet the "uncle" and his "niece," the feds allege.

FBI agents instead searched Githens home and found several electronic devices and multiple Telegram chats on his phone, including conversations where he was commenting on videos of "young children being sexually abused."

Githens sent the undercover agent multiple graphic messages and a picture of a child in her underwear, according to KCRA 3.

Federal authorities charged Githens with receipt and distribution of images of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct. He faces five to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 if convicted.

The University of the Pacific said Githens is on indefinite administrative leave, KCRA reported.