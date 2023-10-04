Stolen Land Rover smashes into Walnut Creek Louis Vuitton in botched burglary, police say

Image 1 of 4 ▼ An allegedly stolen Land Rover was used to smash into the facade of a Louis Vuitton shop in Walnut Creek on October 3, 2023. From: KTVU FOX 2

Walnut Creek police said approximately 15 suspects got away after attempting to burglarize at a Louis Vuitton store early Tuesday.

Multiple 911 calls came in about the high-end Broadway Plaza store shortly before 4:30 a.m., according to a press release by WCPD. Police arrived within one minute and found the large group trying to burglarize the store.

When the suspects fled in different directions, a pursuit ensued on westbound Highway 24 but was terminated near Orinda due to safety concerns, authorities said.

A black 2017 Land Rover used to smash into the front of the store was left behind, police said. It was later determined to be stolen out of Sacramento.

Police did not give a description of the suspects. Three other cars were associated with the attempted burglary.

The value of the damage to the store is not known, and the investigation continues as police gather surveillance video. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Matt Smith at msmith@walnutcreekpd.com