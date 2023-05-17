Stolen truck located in connection with unfounded kidnapping report

Police said a report of a possible kidnapping on Tuesday afternoon in East Oakland was unfounded, but that they have located the pickup truck involved and discovered it was stolen.

Authorities were searching for a white Chevrolet pickup truck after witnesses reported the possible kidnapping about 2 p.m. Tuesday, when two men were seen forcing a female into the truck in the 10200 block of E Street.

The truck was found and determined to be stolen, police said Wednesday.

An arrest was made in connection with the stolen vehicle, but police didn't release any information about the suspect or where the truck was found.

"After a thorough search, investigators determined that no kidnapping occurred," Oakland police said in a brief statement on social media.



