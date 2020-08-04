Stolen U-Haul with Castro Valley family belongings found in Oakland

article

What's left of a Castro Valley family's belongings that were inside a U-Haul truck stolen over the weekend was found in Oakland, the Alameda County Sheriff said on Tuesday, but the items inside were ransacked and picked over.

Stolen Castro Valley U-Haul truck contained family's belongings

The news should be of some solace to Luke and Tiffany Purcell, who were planning to leave for Utah with their two children on Saturday.

Their moving van was packed, and they had planned to finish up vacating their Cameron Street residence when they came outside to find that the U-Haul that they had rented had been stolen.

"I just want our personal belongings back," Purcell said over the weekend. "I don't care about the furniture or anything else."

Besides furniture and other property, he said there were personal family heirlooms that were in the truck, belongings that would not be important to anyone else.

Advertisement

"Life is already hard enough, especially nowadays," Purcell added.

Anyone with information on the suspects is being asked to contact the Alameda County Sheriff's Department at (510) 667-7721.