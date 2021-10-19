'Storm Door is open!' Wet weather ahead this week

Let it rain!

After a brief spell over the weekend, wet weather is expected on Tuesday night and should last through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

"The Storm Door is officially open," the weather service tweeted.

The first system will hit the North Bay and then the second system will bring more rain further south, forecasters said.

The news is especially great for farmers and firefighters, who are taking a collective sigh of relief that drought-like conditions might ease up for a while. So far, this has been California's driest year since 1924.

"We celebrated last night when we heard raindrops on the skylight," said Cal Fire Division Chief Angela Bernheisel.

Ski lovers have reason to rejoice as well.

Snow blanketed the Sierra, prompting people to shovel the white stuff in Nevada County on Monday after a weekend storm.