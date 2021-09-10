Streaks of lightning flash against purple skies in San Francisco, Santa Rosa

A weather system affecting northwest California brought dry lightning and blustery winds expected to last through early Friday, unleashing a risk of new wildfires as thousands of firefighters have been making headway against existing blazes.

The National Weather Service says as of 9:45 p.m. on Thursday, there were eight confirmed lightning strikes that touched down in Sonoma County and one over northeast Santa Clara County. Video showed flashes of white in the purple sky over San Francisco International Airport and Santa Rosa.

Cal Fire said that firefighters were diverted from the Caldor Fire to fight multiple lightning fires late Thursday night throughout El Dorado County.

Forecasters say the lightning and drizzle should clear up by about 9 a.m. on Friday and a red flag warning ends at 11 a.m.