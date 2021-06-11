Street racing crash leaves one man dead in San Jose

article

A crash during a street race in San Jose on Thursday night left one man dead, according to police.

The owner of a 1998 Honda Accord and a male driving a 2001 Lexus were speeding north on Snell Avenue when both vehicles swerved off the roadway and struck two separate trees.

Officers responded to the area of Snell and Rosenbaum avenues at 10:58 p.m. and found the driver of the Honda dead at the scene. The identity of the victim has not been released yet.

The driver of the Lexus remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Police said this is the 23rd fatal crash on San Jose city streets in 2021.

Advertisement

Police are asking anyone with information on the investigation to contact Detective Templeman of the San Jose Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at (408) 277-4654.