Structure fire forces evacuations in Petaluma

Evacuations were ordered for a structure fire in Petaluma Tuesday that also spread to nearby vegetation.

The Petaluma Fire Department said the fire broke out at a residence in the 400 block of Ormsby Lane.

Fire officials said flames moved west, which prompted evacuations for the areas of Penngrove, North of Corona Road, South of Old Redwood Highway, East of Petaluma city limits, and West of Adobe Road.

The forward progress of on the fire stopped just before 3 p.m.