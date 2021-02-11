Student-athletes ask California governor to return to sports

More than 100 student-athletes will ask California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday to "level the playing field" and let them go back to the sports they love.



The group called "Let them Play" says youth sports have resumed in almost all other states, and, they plan to deliver 10,000 personal letters and petition signatures to the governor, asking to let them get back to training and competing.

They say they have medical reports showing it is safe to resume sports programs.

They also say the ban on sports hurts them mentally and physically and also hurts their chances for scholarships.

