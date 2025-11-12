Student shot at Skyline High School in Oakland; 2 suspects in custody

The Brief A student was shot at Skyline High School in Oakland on Wednesday afternoon; the victim is expected to survive. Two juvenile suspects are in custody, and two guns were recovered at the scene, according to Oakland police. Investigators said they have a possible motive but are not releasing details.



A student was shot at Skyline High School in Oakland on Wednesday afternoon, and two suspects are in custody, authorities said.

Shooting reported around 1:30 p.m.

Oakland Police Assistant Chief James Beere said 911 calls began coming in around 1:30 p.m. reporting a person shot on the campus, located on Skyline Boulevard.

Officers arrived within two minutes and found the wounded student, who was taken to a nearby hospital. The victim is expected to survive, Beere said.

Suspects detained and weapons recovered

Beere said he could not confirm whether the two suspects were students at Skyline High, but noted they were also juveniles.

Two firearms were recovered at the scene, and multiple shots were fired during the incident. Police are still determining how many people struck the victim.

Beere said investigators have an idea of a possible motive but are not disclosing details at this time.

Authorities confirmed the victim was not armed.

Oakland Unified School District spokesperson John Sasaki said school staff were alerted almost immediately after the shooting.

"Unfortunately, there was one injury, but we’re so grateful there’s just one injury, and we’re so grateful that injury wasn’t more serious," Sasaki said.

Beere called the violence on school campuses "disgusting."

"These are our children," he said. "Having access to firearms alone is unbelievable, let alone that violence is occurring in and around our campuses. It’s our number one priority to make sure our children are safe and their schools are safe."

Investigation ongoing

Authorities did not disclose where on campus the shooting took place, citing the ongoing investigation.

Beere credited students for helping officers quickly determine what had happened and where resources were needed.

"The kids really did help out," he said.

Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee arrived at the scene shortly after receiving word of the shooting.

"No child should have to experience this," Lee said. "No school should have to be traumatized by what took place."