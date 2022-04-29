Students asked to stay home during Oakland teacher school closure strike

article

Hundreds of Oakland Unified teachers plan to be out on the picket lines on Friday, protesting the closure and consolidation of 11 schools over the next five years.

Although the strike is just for one day, the district asked parents to keep their students home because they won't be able to cover all the staff absences. The district is calling this strike an "illegal labor action."

The Oakland Education Association says that 75% of its voting members supported the strike, and they have community support.

"The teachers here are very supportive," said Grandma Dot, whose grandchildren attend Carl B. Munck Elementary, a school on the closure list. "It's important this school remains open, as well as the other schools."

Oakland Unified says the closures are necessary to deal with a steep budget deficit. In a statement to KTVU, the district's chief academic officer says: "In our district, we have been facing declining enrollment for decades... Sustaining many small schools stretches our resources thinly across too many schools, instead of allowing us to invest more deeply in fewer schools."

OUSD says any student absences today will be excused.

After striking at the individual schools, teachers will take part in a rally at Oakland City Hall in the afternoon.

