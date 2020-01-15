Students injured when storm tears down part of school in Clinton, North Carolina

Three fifth-grade students suffered injuries after a ‘microburst’ blew through Union Intermediate Elementary School in Clinton, North Carolina, during a storm on Monday, January 13.

This video provided to Storyful by the Sampson County School District shows the students playing in the gymnasium as a roof section at the back of the building is blown off, sending the children scattering.

According to ABC 11, 21 children and a teacher were in the gymnasium when the incident happened. Three students were taken to hospital but have since been released.

The National Weather Service confirmed a microburst came through the area on Monday, creating wind speeds of up to 85 mph.

According to the NWS, a microburst is a column of sinking air within a thunderstorm that can cause extensive damage at the surface.