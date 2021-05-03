Students outraged over death of 26-year-old after struggle with Alameda police

Students in the East Bay are planning a demonstration on Monday to express their outrage over the death of 26-year old Mario Gonzalez in Alameda.

Young people from Alameda and Oakland Tech high schools plan to march from the Fruitvale BART station in Oakland to Alameda police headquarters on Monday afternoon.

Gonzalez died on April 19 after a struggle with Alameda police, who originally said he suffered a "medical emergency."

Police body-cam video, however, shows officers pinning him to the ground while kneeling on his head and back.

RELATED:

Alameda youth ask tough questions of police, city leaders in the wake of Mario Gonzalez's death

Advertisement

Body cam video shows Alameda officer kneeling on Mario Gonzalez before death

WARNING GRAPHIC VIDEO: Alameda officers kneel on man before his death

Supporters: Why Mario Gonzalez was detained by Alameda police in the first place?



