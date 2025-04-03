The Brief Student and teacher protesters at Dublin High School are speaking out after being told a Pride flag that flies in front of the school must be taken down. Dublin Unified School District says the flag violates its own policy. The issue was brought to light following a complaint from a resident



Students and teachers at Dublin High School spoke out Thursday fter they were told the Pride flag that flies out front has to be taken down.

District officials said it violates policy. However, LGBTQ students believe it was a community complaint that triggered the move.

Students said the pride flag went up last year; LGBTQ students reported feeling harassed.

"It was this big thing to all of us because we were like ‘whoa they care,’" says junior Solace Morgia.

But this week, suddenly the flag was taken down.

"It just felt kind of like a slap in the face honestly," says Phaethon Hill, also a junior.

"I want to say I'm angry, but at this point I'm just confused," adds Morgia.

The issue came to light at the most recent school board meeting with a complaint from a resident.

Upon review, the district found the flag was violating its own policy, which states commemorative flags can only be flown at the district offices, only for 30 days, and only with board approval.

What they're saying:

"I think it's that the district seemed to crumble with one community member speaking against it versus we have a whole bunch of students clearly in support of the flag being up," said music teacher Claire Yackley.

Now students are speaking up. At lunch, an event for trans rights turned into a rally for the flag.

"I think it is messed up and cowardly. I think it is insensitive, especially with what is happening around the world right now," says sophomore Ollie Mironova.

In a letter, Superintendent Chris Funk said he'll bring a resolution to the board that might allow the pride flag to be flown at schools during pride month. He said, in part, "this step ensures public dialogue and transparency."

"I know that it's a hard moment, but I also think it's a moment for Dublin and DUSD to do something powerful and to really speak back," says teacher Catie Tombs.

Then late Thursday: a small victory for students. The Pride flag went back up, though the district says it's just temporary.

"At least it's back up, even if it's for a little bit. If they put it back down, we'll just get louder and louder until they keep it up. So small feat right now. Small feat. Celebration!" says junior Max Panico.

This victory will be short-lived. District officials say the flag will come down again next week during spring break, but the discussion will continue with many families planning to speak out at the next board meeting.