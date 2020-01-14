Study: California ranks 14th most dangerous state in America

A new analysis ranked California as the 14th most dangerous state in the country, with the highest number of violent crime cases here, than in any other state. And the report said that the Bay Area was home to the most dangerous city in the state.

Even when taking into account that California is the most populous state in the nation, the research showed that the state's share of violent crime was still disproportionately high.

Roughly 12 percent of the U.S. population resides in California, yet the state represented about 14 percent of all violent crimes, according to the 24/7 Wall St. report.

The report looked at federal statistics of violent crimes which involved cases of rape, robbery, aggravated assault, and homicide, using data from the FBI’s 2018 Uniform Crime Reporting Program.

Nationwide, the violent crime rate stood at 381 incidents per 100,000 people.

In California, it was 447.4 per 100,000 people. And the state had the highest number of homicides in the country with 1,739 reported in 2018.

Advertisement

Figures also showed California had the 19th lowest incarceration rate in the nation, with 424 adults in state and federal prisons for every 100,000 adult residents.

As for the city with the highest crime rate: Emeryville, with a population of 12,016, was identified as the state's most dangerous, with 170 violent crimes reported in 2018.

Nationwide, figures showed a 3 percent decline in violent crime, compared to the previous year, which researchers said represented the continuation of a downward trend.

The analysis ranked Alaska as the number one most dangerous state in America, with 885 incidents of violent crimes for every 100,000 people. Maine was the safest state, with a crime rate of 112.1 per 100,000 people.

