Stunning scene: Walking high over the water near Golden Gate Bridge

The Brief A group of highliners walked along a 1,600-foot line, 75 feet above water near Golden Gate Bridge. The event was held at Kirby Cove in the Marin Headlands. About two dozen people took part.



Stunning, skyscraping walks took place near the Golden Gate Bridge earlier this month, with experienced highliners teetering on a narrow line suspended some 75 feet above the surf.

For those who are height-averse, the images may make your knees quiver.

What we know:

Well-known highliner, Moises Monterrubio, organized the weekend event. He and his brother made headlines in 2021 for setting a record for crossing the longest highline ever in both Yosemite National Park and California.

This latest feat involved a 1,640-foot highline that spanned across the mouth of Kirby Cove in the Marin Headlands, with the iconic Golden Gate Bridge as its backdrop.

The line went up on Friday, Sept. 5 and stayed up through the weekend, coming down on Sunday.

During that period, about two dozen people took part, to either help put up and secure the line, shoot video, or even try crossing it, if they were experienced enough.

"As far as we're aware, it's the longest highline on the coast of North America," participant Erik Dyvad told KTVU in an interview on Tuesday.

Dig deeper:

Highlining is essentially high altitude slacklining, using a narrow strip of strong nylon webbing anchored between two points. It involves discipline, intense concentration, balance, stamina, and endurance.

It was the second time Dyvad and some of his other friends, including Monterrubio, put up the line at Kirby Cove.

The first time was back in 2021.

And with the tight-knit community of Bay Area slackliners, word got out and excitement built up around this month's event.

The age of those who took part ranged from about 22 to 36.

"Most of the crew and everyone who put it up definitely got on the line," Dyvad shared. "There were, I believe, about like five or six people who successfully crossed it, and then two people who completely crossed it without falling."

Scene from above

Dyvad was one of those who got up and fell, and described an incredible birds' eye view of the coastal scene below.

"Looking down, just the waves, and you see people on the beach," he said."One of my favorite environments for highlighting is above the water. I would say we've established a lot of these coastal lines, and it's pretty exciting being above the water and just seeing seals and other ocean life and people too. You know, everyone always comes up on boats and stuff, especially in Kirby Cove and takes photos and videos."

It must have been quite a scene for passersby looking up to see people essentially walking a tight rope over water.

Brian McDonald came up on the highliners and shared images on social media. "You don’t see this every day: someone slacklining over Kirby Cove," McDonald wrote. "Pretty cray cray. No idea who this person is, but it was fun to watch."

That person happened to be Monterrubio who commented, "Hey this was me! Thanks for sharing."

Dyvad said Monterrubio successfully crossed the line maybe four or five times over the weekend.

Capturing the feat

Marin professional drone pilot Kai Hill heard about the weekend highlining event and was eager to document it.

"I stopped by Kirby Cove on my way into the city to capture the spectacle in all its glory, with the Golden Gate and SF skyline free of clouds," Hill shared with KTVU.

He said he configured his drone to get an angle that showed the majestic bridge and skyline right behind Monterrubio and used the zoom lens to get a close-up of him.

"As someone who slacklines occasionally and has tried highlining once before, it is no easy feat, and being able to film someone who is as confident as Moises or the others, is super cool," Hill wrote in an email correspondence with KTVU, adding, "They are at the level where it likely feels easy, but even as someone that climbs outdoors, it truly is quite a surreal experience being out on one of those lines, suspended in the open air."

The photographer also noted, as thrilling as it looked, "I was perfectly content just being able to capture it, and not participate."

Safety measures

In the execution of the daring, adrenaline-pumping feat, safety is paramount. So many precautions are taken to ensure the stunt goes off, with every detail considered.

On either end, the line was rigged to a few very large trees, according to Dyvad.

"Typically, we will put it up and then, we tension it, and we'll keep an eye on the anchors," he said, adding, "Most of the time someone will be checking on it a few times a day, just to make sure that everything is in place and nothing shifted and everything is as it was."

The highliner is attached to a waist harness and a leash, to catch them from a potentially lethal drop.

In addition to the main line that holds the tension, there is a back-up line that has no slack in it and has little loops that are coming down.

"If you were to have a mainline failure, the backup line would then catch your fall. And then around both of the lines, is what we call a leash ring, and that is just a metal ring that goes around both lines and then attached to that, is what most people just call a leash, but it’s pretty much a piece of rope," Dyvad explained.

That rope is what you tie into the harness, so if the highliner falls, the leash will catch the person.

"On a bigger line like this, it's pretty soft. It kind of catches you, almost like if you were to take an easy climbing fall from top roping or something," explained Dyvad who is also a rock climber.

Once the person ends up under the line, most people with experience can then quickly climb the leash.

"Then they'll use the momentum of the fall to put themselves back up on the line. They'll sit back on it, and then they'll do what's called a sit-start, and essentially that's where you sit, and then you pull up and then stand up back on the line," Dyvad shared.

The wind factor

One major consideration in a walk like that at Kirby Cove is the wind.

"Sometimes you'll be standing, and it'll pick you up. And you'll float up, or you'll go left or right, cause you're just kind of along for the ride. And it almost feels like riding a dragon or something, because the wind is just so massive that you, your weight is insignificant compared to what the forces are on it," Dyvad explained.

He said in that moment, you’re working with the wind to stay balanced.

"It's quite an exciting experience to feel that, like Mother Nature pushing you around with the wind, and you know you're kind of like responding to that in a way and making slight adjustments to your alignment or your balance to stay stable," Dyvad said.

Respectful of the space

The organizers of the highline said they make it a point to be respectful members of the community and engage in the thrill-seeking activity responsibly.

They said they were careful to follow the rules and guidelines of the Golden Gate National Recreational Area, which is responsible for managing the area.

"We have a pretty good relationship with them," Dyvad said, noting there are rules including not slacklining during the peregrine nesting season and making sure to stay off areas where you could contribute to erosion. "So you know, they have a few rules for us, but we abide by them," he added.

A spokesperson for the GGNRA however, said that the organizers did not check in with the agency before the activity took place.

"With any proposed activity, our focus is on public safety and potential impacts to natural resources. We appreciate the full range of ways people can enjoy the park, but we need them to work with us to ensure they follow the law," Public Affairs Specialist Julian Espinoza told KTVU in an email.

It's unclear when or if another Kirby Cove highline event will be held.

But participants of the extreme sport say it's gaining in popularity in the area, attracting many enthusiasts of slacklining as well as those who enjoy rock climbing.

"I definitely think California has a pretty big grasp on the highlighting scene," Dyvad said.

Drone pilot Kai Hill captured images of Moises Monterrubio above the water in Kirby Cove in the Marin Headlands during a highlining event from Sept. 5-7, 2025. (Credit: Kai Hill / @haikill)