Summer camps, programs in San Francisco can reopen on June 15

article

San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced on Friday that summer camps and programs can reopen on June 15 with limited capacity and modifications in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Under the health order issued on Friday by the Department of Public Health, camps and programs can open this summer for children and youth ages six to 17. The camps and programs are open to all children and youth in San Francisco.

“We have worked hard to create a safe environment for kids to be kids this summer,” said Mayor Breed. “Children need to be able get outside and have fun while their parents know they are safe. While summer camps and programs will look different this year than they have in the past, it will provide relief for some parents and give their children the opportunity to play and spend time with other kids their age.”

According to the mayor's office, the programs must prioritize space for children of people who work in businesses and organizations that are allowed to operate. Camps and programs must also prioritize children and youth who need it the most, including low-income youth and those who are part of the most vulnerable populations.

In addition to allowing summer camps to open, the order clarifies that child care programs may continue operating or reopen. The San Francisco Health Officer will continually review whether modifications to the Order are needed.

The Order applies to both public and private camps and summer programs, and includes safety measures such as temperature screenings and enhanced cleaning, the city said.

The City will allow summer camps and programs serving children to begin operating on June 15th, 2020 through August 17th, 2020.

Advertisement

Individual summer sessions are required to last a minimum of three weeks in duration to minimize co-mingling of children. Camps and programs can choose to run a session that is longer than three weeks. Summer camps and programs will serve distinct groups of up to 12 program participants with the same pod of children and staff.