Summer over, but tourism in San Francisco is not

Summer is over but tourism in California and San Francisco is not.

One of the driving factors this year is large events like the Workday Rising conference at the Moscone Center, which kicks off Monday and goes through Sept. 18.

Early estimates from participating companies expect to see at least 8,000 attendees, compared to 15,000 in 2023.

Though the numbers are down, San Francisco leaders are still happy more people and tourists are coming to the city.

San Francisco Travel's convention calendar shows that the Moscone Center will host 34 events with 657,000 hotel room nights, a 64% increase over 2024.

The average rate for a room right now $232.

In 2025, with visitor volume projected to reach 23.49 million and spending forecasted at $9.35 billion.

The international visitor numbers are still down, so the focus is on domestic travel, like the NBA All-Star Game and the Dead and Company Concert.

Domestic travel is expected to increase 2% and their spending by 5%.

After the Workday convention, the Laver Cup international tennis tournament is happening this weekend at the Chase Center.