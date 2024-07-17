An attempted vehicle theft in Sunnyvale ended in gunfire early Wednesday when a resident confronted the suspects.

The incident occurred at about 4:46 a.m. on the 700 block of San Pablo Avenue.

Several suspects were attempting to steal a car parked in front of a house when a resident stepped outside and encountered them, according to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety.

Featured article

The suspects shot at the homeowner several times but missed, the authorities said.

The suspects escaped in a light-colored sedan and remain at large.