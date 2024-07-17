Expand / Collapse search

Sunnyvale resident shot at during attempted car theft

By Skyler Winston
Published  July 17, 2024 4:20pm PDT
Sunnyvale
KTVU FOX 2

Car thefts rising in Bay Area: A disturbing trend.

A renewed attention is being called towards the rising car thefts in the Bay Area after a woman was kidnapped during a carjacking in San Jose.

SUNNYVALE, Calif. - An attempted vehicle theft in Sunnyvale ended in gunfire early Wednesday when a resident confronted the suspects.

The incident occurred at about 4:46 a.m. on the 700 block of San Pablo Avenue.

Several suspects were attempting to steal a car parked in front of a house when a resident stepped outside and encountered them, according to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety. 

Featured

Victim tracks stolen truck to Oakland, waits hours for police response
article

Victim tracks stolen truck to Oakland, waits hours for police response

An auto-theft victim expressed frustration with Oakland police after officers took hours to respond to the location where he tracked his stolen pickup truck.

The suspects shot at the homeowner several times but missed, the authorities said.

The suspects escaped in a light-colored sedan and remain at large.