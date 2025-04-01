The Brief A jewelry store employee in Sunnyvale armed himself and chased off robbery suspects who rammed their car into the business. The incident happened on Saturday at a jewelry store in the 800 block of East El Camino Real. Video captured the incident and showed a white sedan plowing into the business and then the employee, armed, confronted the suspects.



A jewelry store employee in Sunnyvale scared off robbery suspects who rammed their vehicle into the business.

The incident occurred on Saturday around 6:30 p.m. at a jewelry store in the 800 block of East El Camino Real, according to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety.

Worker retrieves gun

Surveillance video showed a white sedan reversing into the business twice in an attempt to break inside. Moments later, a store employee armed with a gun ran out and confronted the driver, who then sped off.

"The suspects fled the scene without entering the store, and no merchandise or money was taken," law enforcement officials said.

Suspect vehicle was stolen

The suspect vehicle was found abandoned a short time later. Authorities said the vehicle was stolen, and officers discovered several other stolen vehicles in the same area.

Investigators believe multiple suspects were involved in the robbery and are connected to the stolen cars.

The suspects were last seen fleeing in a newer model minivan, which was later found and determined to be stolen.