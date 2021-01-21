Sunnyvale man allegedly confesses to murdering wife, daughter

article

A Sunnyvale man is in custody after confessing to the murder of his wife and daughter, authorities said.

Leonid Solomonovich Yamburg, 51, allegedly told a clerk at the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety on Wednesday that he committed the crime.

Officers responded to the front lobby of the DPS building and immediately took Yamburg into custody.

Officers then went to the family's home in the 900 block of West Homestead Road where they found the suspect's wife, Svetlana Nikitinaand Yamburg and the couple's 11-year-old daughter dead.

The specific cause of death is currently under investigation by the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

