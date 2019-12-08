Sunnyvale police investigating shooting that wounded one

Police in Sunnyvale are investigating a shooting that wounded a man Sunday evening in the area of Columbia and Roosevelt streets.

The first report came in at 5:18 p.m. of shots fired. Shortly thereafter, another caller reported a man had been shot and was down, according to police.

The man was taken to local hospital for his injuries. His condition is unknown at this time

Police say there have been no suspect(s) arrested, and police don't have a description of the person or people responsible.

Police say there is no danger to the community.