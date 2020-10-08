Sunnyvale police seeking identity of suspect in killing of father, business owner

article

Sunnyvale police are asking for help identifying a man who's a suspect in the slaying in August of father and business owner Anthony Juarez, police said Thursday.

Juarez, a father of two girls, died following a stabbing around

4:40 p.m. Aug. 15 in Baylands Park at 999 E. Caribbean Drive in Sunnyvale.

Anthony Juarez (Photo courtesy Sunnyvale P.D.)

A GoFundMe page set up to raise money for a funeral service for

Juarez said his daughters are 20 and 11 years old.

Yasmine, 20, wrote on the page, "I knew he was popular from what he told me about his friends and his phone beeping all the time, but I never knew it would be like this.

The fundraiser had raised $18,050 of its 15,000 goal as of 4:40

p.m. Thursday.

Organizer Bianca Martinez wrote on the page, "Anthony left behind a full life of love and pain, success and hardship, strength and struggle; all the makings of a great man's culmination."

Any donations that exceed the fundraising goal will go to Juarez's

daughters, Martinez wrote.

The suspect was described as a white or light-skinned Hispanic

man, 20 to 30 years old, 5 feet 11 inches to 6 feet 2 inches tall and 140 to 160 pounds, according to police.

He apparently had shoulder-length, dark, curly hair, patchy facial

hair and was wearing faded blue jeans, a white T-shirt and white shoes.

Police said the suspect was last seen leaving the park area in a

blue-colored, older-model, 4-door sedan like a Toyota Prius.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to get in touch

with Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety Detective Corinne Abernathy at (408) 730-7134 or cabernathy@sunnyvale.ca.gov.