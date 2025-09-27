‘Sunset After Dark’ draws thousands after original night market was canceled

The Brief Thousands turned out for "Sunset After Dark," a grassroots event launched after the original Sunset Night Market was canceled this year. Businesses and residents say the event brought renewed energy and pride to San Francisco’s Sunset District.



After the popular Sunset Night Market was canceled this year, the community came together to create a scaled-down version called "Sunset After Dark," drawing thousands of people to three blocks of Irving Street on Friday evening.

Lion dancers ushered in the event as dozens of vendors lit up the night, filling the street with food, culture and live music.

Mayor Daniel Lurie walked the event and met with residents and small business owners.

"I’m just looking at this crowd, there are thousands and thousands of people, and this event just got started," he said on stage. "A year ago, 30% of the city felt like we were on the right track. Today, that’s in the mid-60s."

After the original night market was postponed until 2026, Daniel Ramirez, owner of Smokin D’s BBQ, led the effort to revive the night market this year.

"On a big night like this, a lot of businesses can make their rent in just one night. So it’s really important to keep these events going," he said.

Residents echoed the sentiment.

"I think it’s really important to keep the neighborhood vibrant, get people out and support the small businesses here," said Sunset native Shawn Chan.

Warriors hype man and Sunset native Franco Finn emceed the event and took part in this year's rib eating contest.

"I’m telling you, it’s all the buzz. I don’t want to miss any of them! The food is great, the people are great, and I’m just so proud to be a Sunset native," he said of Sunset After Dark.

The original Sunset Night Market, which debuted in 2023, was championed by Supervisor Joel Engardio, who was recalled 10 days ago in a special election largely over his support for closing part of the Great Highway to create a park.

"We started the trend. The Sunset proved night markets were possible, and now they’re popping up across the city. That’s a great thing. I’m just glad the community came together to bring it back to Irving Street," he said.

Community organizations Dear Community and the Civic Joy Fund were among the main sponsors of the event.

"This event wasn’t planned as a palette cleanser after all the divisiveness, but I’m viewing it that way. It’s a joyful way to come together and celebrate our food, culture, and community," said Rob Aiavao, board member of Dear Community.

Organizers said Sunset After Dark did not receive any city funding, making it a true grassroots effort.

Many in the community are looking forward to the Autumn Moon Festival on Oct. 4.

Engardio added that there is talk of a Halloween-themed event on Irving Street as well.