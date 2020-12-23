Sup. Peskin tells Far East Cafe owner to 'hang in there' for relief

Help may be on the way for one of San Francisco's oldest restaurants. The owner of Chinatown's Far East Cafe was planning to shut down permanently Dec. 31, because of the challenges brought on by the pandemic.

But on Wednesday, District Supervisor Aaron Peskin pleaded with the restaurant owner, Bill Lee, not to close just yet. The supervisor said he's working on a $1.9 million relief plan to specifically help Chinatown's struggling restaurants.

"I'm worried about Bill Lee and the Far East hanging on," Peskin said at a news conference staged in front of the restaurant. "We have an imperative to do that together. So without saying too much more, Bill, I besiege you, and your investors, and your landlord, to hang in there a little bit longer."

Lee, shrugged his shoulders and appeared to laugh modestly from behind a mask at Peskin's suggestion.

Word of the eatery's closure broke this week in the Chinese community Wind newspaper. They reported Lee had grand plans for the restaurant's 100th anniversary, but cannot survive on takeout alone.

Far East Cafe opened at 631 Grant Avenue in 1920 where it has served dishes including Peking duck, wonton soup, and other favorites.

If passed, Peskin's relief plan would pay Far East Cafe and other restaurants to cook meals for people living in Single Room Occupancy (SRO) hotels as part of Chinatown's Feed + Fuel program.