Super Bowl: Can Taylor Swift arrive in time to see Chiefs, Travis Kelce play?

Patrick Mahomes , Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are heading to Las Vegas to face off against the San Francisco 49ers in a Super Bowl rematch from four years ago.

This means sports fans – and "Swiftie" fans – are expecting Taylor Swift to be in attendance for the big game.

But, the night before the Super Bowl , the music icon is performing nearly 6,000 miles away at a concert in Tokyo, Japan.

Will the pop star make it in time to see her boyfriend Kelce play? It’s likely, but she’ll need to be…swift.

What time does Super Bowl 2024 start?

The Super Bowl is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET, 3:30 p.m. local time at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Expect programming to begin 30 minutes to an hour before that.

This year's game will be broadcast on CBS. Anyone with a Paramount+ subscription (or a one-week free trial) will be able to stream the game, as well.

Will Taylor Swift make it to Super Bowl

Swift is performing in Tokyo for four nights from Feb. 7 - 10. On Feb. 10, her concert is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. local time.

Despite this, Tokyo is currently 15 hours ahead of Las Vegas. This means, Swift’s concert actually begins at 3 a.m. on Feb. 10 in Las Vegas, giving her some more time to arrive.

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes react during a game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Once her concert finishes at around 10 p.m. local time, she will still have about 32 hours to make it to the game.

According to Google Flights, the shortest nonstop flight time from Tokyo to Las Vegas is about 13 hours.

This means that she can certainly make it back for the game, but she may be a bit jet-lagged.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.