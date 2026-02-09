Super Bowl weekend delivers major economic boost to San Francisco

The Brief Restaurants and hotels reported some of their busiest days of the year, fueled by private events, celebrity appearances, and large-scale Super Bowl festivities. Business and civic leaders say the weekend showcased San Francisco’s ability to host major global events.



A star-studded Super Bowl weekend brought packed events, record-setting sales, and a surge of visitors to San Francisco, delivering a major economic boost to businesses across the city.

Restaurants, hotels, and entertainment venues reported some of their busiest days of the year as Super Bowl festivities spread across San Francisco and the Bay Area. Business owners said the impact extended beyond revenue, bringing renewed energy and visibility to the city.

Booming business

Celebrity chef Tyler Florence said Super Bowl weekend drove booming business at Miller & Lux at Chase Center and Wayfare Tavern downtown, with crowds filling dining rooms across neighborhoods.

"We could throw this party every weekend," he said. "It was so much fun. Every venue was full. All the restaurants were spilling out from Dogpatch to North Beach. Every corner was filled with people, all the hotels were full, and the city felt fun and alive."

Florence said the surge in demand far exceeded a typical week.

"We did more sales in four days than we would normally do in three weeks," he said.

49ers owner Jed York said the economic impact of Super Bowl 60 extended across the Bay Area and included significant community investment.

"We’ve done about $500 million of economic impact in the Bay Area this week, over 100,000 room nights, countless events in the communities, and we’ve donated close to $10 million back to the community, just this week," York said Monday. "That’s a part of the lasting impact."

San Francisco captured a significant share of that activity, fueled by private events, buyouts, and large-scale concerts.

The city attracted celebrities, athletes, and visitors from around the world.

Thriller Country Club located on 4th Street hosted multiple events throughout the weekend, including a private party for the popular "New Heights" podcast hosted by NFL stars Travis and Jason Kelce.

"The New Heights event here was the largest event, both from a budget perspective and from just the energy in this space, that we’ve ever done since we opened Thriller," said Joey Mucha, the amusements partner at the venue.

Mucha said the Super Bowl provided a timely boost after a slower year.

"Last year was a little flat, so getting the Super Bowl is definitely an injection," he said. "San Francisco is having a marketing challenge that is now being fixed. I mean, the mayor is doing a great job and getting a ton of people here is great momentum for our business."

Civic leaders said the weekend highlighted San Francisco’s ability to host major global events.

"There was something for everybody," said Rodney Fong, CEO of the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce. "So I think it was a great exposition of what the city can do. We are an entertaining city, whether it’s a convention, a Super Bowl, or the FIFA World Cup coming this summer."